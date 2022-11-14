Home States Tamil Nadu

Four freed convicts of Rajiv case detained at Tiruchy camp

While calls for their release arise from various quarters, the four Sri Lankan nationals’ movement remains restricted until further orders.

Published: 14th November 2022 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Nalini and her husband Murugan, who were released from jail in the former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, hold hands outside Vellore jail on Saturday | s dinesh

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Even as the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the remaining six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case to walk free, four of them—V Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar—were brought to the special camp at the Central Prison in Tiruchy under police escort on Saturday night.

While calls for their release arise from various quarters, the four Sri Lankan nationals’ movement remains restricted until further orders.

A source said the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has invoked Section 3(2)(E) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, to restrict the movement of the four convicts and confine them at the camp, which is a foreigners’ detention centre.

“In this scenario, either the four have to file a petition with the government authorities demanding their deportation procedure to move to another country, including issuance of passports, or the State government should intervene and hold a discussion with the MHA demanding their release from the special camp,” the source added.

A Kennedy, an advocate at the district court who works closely with the inmates of the special camp, said that notwithstanding the Supreme Court order, the case background has led to the detention of the four at the camp.

“Two among the four have married Indian nationals, so by referring Section 5(1)(C) of the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955, the two convicts, Murugan and Jayakumar, can seek Indian citizenship,” he added.
VCK leader Vanni Arasu said the special camp was against human rights. “Confining the four even after the SC order goes against their rights. They should at least be allowed to stay in a separate house to breathe free after decades.”

Kennedy, however, pointed out that the special camp comes under the district collector’s purview and hence his permission must be sought to stay outside the camp. Also, Indian citizen should ensure their stay and provide surety for them, he said.

When contacted, District Collector and special camp in-charge M Pradeep Kumar said the four would be staying in the special camp until they receive any deportation orders from FRRO. “It’s regular procedure applicable to any foreign citizen. Anyone getting released or getting bail can’t be accommodated in any other place other than the special camp,” he added. On the measures taken for the four, the collector said special arrangements for food and accommodation were made and added that additional police personnel have been deployed in and around the camp.

What is the special camp?

The special camp on the premises of the Central Prison in Tiruchy houses foreign nationals who were allegedly involved in criminal activities like possession of illegal passports and smuggling. If any of the refugees living in the rehabilitation camps run by the government involve in unlawful activities, they would be moved to the special camp. Currently, the special camp at Tiruchy has around 130 inmates, including those from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Supreme Court Tiruchy camp
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp