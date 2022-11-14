Tiruchy city's 156-year-old railway bridge awaits end of monsoon, official nod for reconstruction

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The end of the monsoon is likely to witness the beginning of the reconstruction of the 156-year-old railway bridge near Maris theatre, Tiruchy. Though the State government sanctioned about Rs 36 crore in August for the reconstruction project, senior corporation officials are awaiting an official nod from the municipal administration department.

"After the State government allotted funds, we submitted the details to the Municipal Administration Department for administrative sanction, which, we expect, to receive soon," a senior corporation official said. Since it is a joint project by the city corporation and the railways, another Rs 36 crore would be allotted for the reconstruction from the latter's side, raising the total amount required to Rs 72 crore.

An official source from the civic body said, "The railways raised no objections in a meeting we held in this regard. Another Rs 36 crore would be sanctioned from the railway's side as well. The project, however, would be taken up only next year owing to the possible inconveniences during the monsoon." With the city receiving widespread rains in the past few days, residents raised concerns over the safety of the bridge as it is already weakened by the cracks developed during heavy rains in 2020.

Officials, meanwhile, dismissed such concerns, stating of regular inspections and monitoring. A corporation engineer said, "Repair works were conducted soon after the bridge developed cracks. We have restricted the entry of heavy vehicles to the bridge as well. Therefore, there is no need to panic over its safety."

