Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy city's 156-year-old railway bridge awaits end of monsoon, official nod for reconstruction

An official source from the civic body said, "The railways raised no objections in a meeting we held in this regard. Another Rs 36 crore would be sanctioned from the railway's side as well.

Published: 14th November 2022 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Maris theatre railway overbridge | M K ASHOK KUMAR

The Maris theatre railway overbridge | M K ASHOK KUMAR

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The end of the monsoon is likely to witness the beginning of the reconstruction of the 156-year-old railway bridge near Maris theatre, Tiruchy. Though the State government sanctioned about Rs 36 crore in August for the reconstruction project, senior corporation officials are awaiting an official nod from the municipal administration department.

"After the State government allotted funds, we submitted the details to the Municipal Administration Department for administrative sanction, which, we expect, to receive soon," a senior corporation official said. Since it is a joint project by the city corporation and the railways, another Rs 36 crore would be allotted for the reconstruction from the latter's side, raising the total amount required to Rs 72 crore.

An official source from the civic body said, "The railways raised no objections in a meeting we held in this regard. Another Rs 36 crore would be sanctioned from the railway's side as well. The project, however, would be taken up only next year owing to the possible inconveniences during the monsoon." With the city receiving widespread rains in the past few days, residents raised concerns over the safety of the bridge as it is already weakened by the cracks developed during heavy rains in 2020.

Officials, meanwhile, dismissed such concerns, stating of regular inspections and monitoring. A corporation engineer said, "Repair works were conducted soon after the bridge developed cracks. We have restricted the entry of heavy vehicles to the bridge as well. Therefore, there is no need to panic over its safety."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Old railway bridge Maris theatre
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp