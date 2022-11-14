Home States Tamil Nadu

TN highways get Rs 5,600 crore to extend road connectivity to small towns and villages

The state highways department has launched the Chief Minister Road Development Programme (CMRDP) to expand road connectivity to smaller towns and villages.

Published: 14th November 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state highways department has launched the Chief Minister Road Development Programme (CMRDP) to expand road connectivity to smaller towns and villages. A government order was passed and funds worth Rs 5,581.90 crore were released to develop 3,159.74 km of roads under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP), which includes the CMRDP.

A highways official said, “The tenders have been floated for road work under CMRDP.” The first year of the 10-year plan will focus on roads with higher vehicle density, and see the expansion of 34 two-lane State highways (147.9 km) into four-lane, stretches, and 204 intermediate/single-lane roads (524.45 km) into two-lane stretches. The programme, which aims at promoting 2,200 km of two-lane roads into four-lane and 6,700 km of single-lane and intermediate-lane roads into the double-lane stretches in the next decade, was sanctioned in-principle approval in December 2021.

In addition to the above, Rs 336 crore has been sanctioned for specific road projects, namely, improvement of Shanmugam Road, which connects Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road at Tambaram, Coimbatore Western Ring Road, footpath near Irukandudi Mariamman temple in Virudhunagar district, widening of girivalam path at Srinivasa Perumal temple in Virudhunagar district, and construction of Groynes in Neerodi - Erayumanthurai and Pottal puthenthurai Pallamthurai, according to the government order. Funds were allotted under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme to construct 66 high-level bridges, and complete various urban development and road safety works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp