Home States Tamil Nadu

Ban heavy machine use for sand mining, allow manual methods 

Urging the State government to stop quarrying sand from Vaippar river using heavy machines, activists petitioned District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj on Monday.  

Published: 15th November 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mining underway. (Photo| Express)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Urging the State government to stop quarrying sand from Vaippar river using heavy machines, activists petitioned District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj on Monday.  "Quarrying by large machines and transporting by lorries has evidently depleted the natural wealth of the river ecosystem in the State, which will be a desert soon if it continues. Manual quarrying, however, should be allowed as river sand is the major source of raw material for the construction industry. The quarried sand can then be transported through bullock carts to the nearby stockyard," said activist Gandhi Mallar.

Meanwhile, Ilanthaipatti villagers belonging to Kuruvinatham panchayat near Kayathar said they have not received ration goods like rice, sugar, palm oil, cereals and wheat, or kerosene, despite the functioning of Kuruvinatham PDS shop since March 2019. "We gave `50 per ration card for the suppliers to unload the products at the Ilanthaipatti branch, however they are hesitant to supply the load now", said the villagers led by a ward member Mayakrishnan. Stating that Ilanthaipatti has 270 ration card holders, they sought a separate ration shop to meet their needs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sand mining
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp