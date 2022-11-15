Ban heavy machine use for sand mining, allow manual methods 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Urging the State government to stop quarrying sand from Vaippar river using heavy machines, activists petitioned District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj on Monday. "Quarrying by large machines and transporting by lorries has evidently depleted the natural wealth of the river ecosystem in the State, which will be a desert soon if it continues. Manual quarrying, however, should be allowed as river sand is the major source of raw material for the construction industry. The quarried sand can then be transported through bullock carts to the nearby stockyard," said activist Gandhi Mallar.



Meanwhile, Ilanthaipatti villagers belonging to Kuruvinatham panchayat near Kayathar said they have not received ration goods like rice, sugar, palm oil, cereals and wheat, or kerosene, despite the functioning of Kuruvinatham PDS shop since March 2019. "We gave `50 per ration card for the suppliers to unload the products at the Ilanthaipatti branch, however they are hesitant to supply the load now", said the villagers led by a ward member Mayakrishnan. Stating that Ilanthaipatti has 270 ration card holders, they sought a separate ration shop to meet their needs.

