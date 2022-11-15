Crop insurance enrollment to conclude Tuesday

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The enrollment for the crop insurance scheme will conclude on Tuesday (November 15). Though the total area insured has crossed 70%, enrollment officials said the registration numbers could be slightly below the target set.

They added that the crop insurance is expected to fall between 2.8 - 3 lakh acres. The district, one of the largest paddy cultivators in the State, uses more than 1.28 lakh hectares (3.16 lakhs acres) of area for a single season.

The administration is looking to insure the entire paddy cultivation area in the district. According to senior officials from the agriculture department, about 89,578 farmers from the district have enrolled their 2.27 lakhs acres (87,775.75 acres by loanee farmers and 2,18,268 acres by non-loanee farmers) as of Saturday.

Considering the welfare of farmers, all service centres and banks were asked to carry out the enrollment during the weekend. Farmers requested the department to ensure there will not be any server issues on the last day.

