Eight suspects in Ramajayam case agree to polygraph test

TIRUCHY: Eight of the 13 suspects in the Ramajayam murder case consented to undergo polygraph test, while one of them objected to it. Four of the suspects were not present. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the murder of K N Ramajayam, brother of Minister K N Nehru, had earlier submitted a petition in this regard. 

Nine of the suspects had appeared before Judge Sivakumar at the Tiruchy District Court on Monday. The judge had earlier adjourned the case from November 1 to the 7th following the opposing lawyers pointing out that only the SP of the SIT was authorised to file a petition. Subsequently, another petition was filed and the case was heard on November 7. 

However, the case was again adjourned to November 14 since the lawyers of the suspects argued over the SIT failing to file a formal statement. In the latest hearing, Sathyaraj, Lakshmi Narayanan, Sami Ravi, Raj Kumar, Siva alias Gunasekaran, Surender, Kalaivanan and Marimuthu agreed for the Polygraph test, while Tengovan (A) Shanmugam dissented. 

Mohan Ram, Naraimudi Ganesan alias Ganesan, Dinesh and Senthil, who were not present in person, were ordered to appear in person this month itself to hear their consent. Meanwhile, V Malarvizhi, an advocate of one of the suspects, complained to the Cantonment police of being followed by four persons claiming to be special branch police officials. Malarvizhi said they asked for her contact number without reason.

SPC presents report
State Planning Commission has presented the report of a study on the impact of free bus-travel for women. Report of phase-I study, conducted in Chennai metropolitan area, was presented in June. Phase-II study covers other areas. 

