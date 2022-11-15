Karur collector gives Children's Day gift to two destitute girls

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: It's a Children's Day gift that these two destitute girls will cherish for ever. Apart from giving financial assistance for their education, Collector Dr T Prabhushankar also handed over the order for a free house patta to the girls' mother who has been struggling to make ends meet after losing her husband a few weeks ago.

The house patta, worth Rs 8.68 lakh in an apartment of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, was issued within hours after Chitra of Mela Munayanur village in Krishnarayapuram panchayat union, the mother of the two girls, submitted a petition in this regard to the collector during the public grievance meeting,

Apart from the subsidy of Rs 7.5 lakhs, the contribution amount of Rs 1.18 lakh for the house was provided by the collector himself from his own discretionary fund. "I am very happy to give them a home on Children's Day.

The officials concerned have been directed to provide Rs 4,000 per month to the girls under the School going children financial support scheme in order to support their education and prevent them from dropping out of the school," said Prabhushankar.

Chitra who received the order, said, "I had asked for a free house plot. But the collector went a step ahead and allotted me a free house and handed over the order for it. I was really worried about how we will survive after losing my husband. The collector's order is a real life-saver. I thank him from the bottom of my heart for this timely help."

