Nalini meets husband, three others at special camp

TIRUCHY: Nalini Sriharan, one of the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi murder case, on Monday visited her husband, Sriharan (Murugan) another convict lodged at the Tiruchy special camp. Murugan and three others were moved to the special camp from prison on November 12 after they were set free by the Surpeme Court.

Nalini told mediapersons that she was confident of the Union and the State governments expediting the process to release the four from the camp. “Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar asked me to submit a formal petition for their release and informed me that other procedures were under way,” Nalini said. She conveyed her hopes of reuniting with her daughter in London.

As for the other three convicts, Nalini said Santhan wished to return to Sri Lanka, while Robert Payas and Jayakumar were yet to decide. On opposition from the Congress over their release, Nalini said her family supported the party. “In fact, my mother was named by Mahatma Gandhi. My family mourned for three days after the assassination of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.”Nalini further said she was unaware of the whereabouts of those involved in the Rajiv Gandhi case. “I did not meet CM MK Stalin fearing political controversies,” she said.

Collector Pradeep Kumar told mediapersons that the four convicts were provided with all the basic amenities at the camp, with food being arranged as per their wish.

On the deportation procedure, the Collector said, “Deportation order will be issued after we get a confirmation of their citizenship from their native country. If they wish to go to a different country, the FRRO will contact the respective country, after which orders will be issued.”

Why didn’t TN release Muslim prisoners: Cong

Chennai: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Monday demanded to know why the TN government did not release Muslim prisoners who have been imprisoned for several decades. He was questioning the release of convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case while addressing reporters after paying tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. “Why didn’t they (the DMK-led TN government) release the Muslim prisoners who have been imprisoned for several decades in connection with Coimbatore bomb blast (1998)? Release of the convicts (Rajiv Gandhi case) is not good for the country.” ENS

