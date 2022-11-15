Stalin visits rain-hit areas; Rs 1K aid in worst-affected taluks

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE/MAYILADUTHURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who inspected rain-affected parts of the state on Monday, announced that Rs 1,000 would be given as relief to every ration card holder in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks of Mayiladuthurai district. Compensation for damaged crops will be given after a proper assessment, he added in a press statement.

Owners of cattle that died due to the Northeast monsoon will get Rs 30,000, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said, adding that Rs 4,800-97,000 will be given for damaged houses, depending on the extent of damage.

Ramachandran said that in anticipation of heavy rains, NDRF personnel have been stationed at Ranipet, the Nilgiris, Dindigul and Theni districts, and five SDRF teams are in Cuddalore, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Mayiladuthurai. Besides, 121 multi-purpose camps and 5,093 relief centres are ready.

In Cuddalore, Stalin inspected 140 hectares of inundated farmland at Keezhpoovanikuppam village, and proceeded to Vallampadugai, where he listened to people’s grievances and distributed aid. Before heading to Mayiladuthurai, he met officials, including Cuddalore Collector K Balasubramaniam, and told them to assess the rain-inflicted damage at the earliest.

After reaching Mayiladuthurai, the CM inspected inundated crops and relief work, and expressed satisfaction with the progress. Speaking to reporters at Sirkazhi, he said, “Areas such as Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai are the worst affected. Hence, I sent three ministers and elected representatives to hasten the relief work. The work has been satisfactory. People are happy and are not criticising anything. There are a few shortcomings which will be rectified in a few days.”

Officials told to survey affected crops

Later, the CM visited the relief camp at a government-aided primary school in Pachaiperumanallur village and distributed refreshments. He also distributed relief materials at the Sirkazhi Bus Stand. At Umayalpathi village, the chief minister inspected paddy that had decayed due to prolonged inundation, and listened to farmers’ grievances.

According to the agriculture department, at least 34,852 hectares out of 66,888 hectares of samba and thaladi crops in Mayiladuthurai district have been inundated. Sirkazhi is among the worst-affected areas, after receiving 44 cm of rain in a day - the highest in 122 years.

“I have told officials to survey the affected crops. Opposition parties may criticise, defame and politicise issues. But I don’t care about them. Relief will be provided as per the survey and as per people’s expectations.”

Agriculture secretary C Samayamoorthy, Mayiladuthurai Collector R Lalitha, and Mayiladuthurai monitoring officer V Amuthavalli explained the extent of damage to the CM. Stalin said 52,751 people have stayed at 99 relief centres in Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Theni, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts. Stalin was accompanied by ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu.

Rs 30,000 for death of cattle, promises min

