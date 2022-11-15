Tangedco accused of not promoting solar energy

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been four months since the Centre introduced 40% subsidy for rooftop solar panels. A group of stakeholders, however, has pulled up Tangedco for being lethargic in implementing the scheme.

According to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, TN’s rooftop solar panel capacity is 156.2MW while it is 232.77MW in the neighbouring Karnataka.

K Kathirmathiyon, general secretary of Coimbatore consumer cause, told TNIE that Tangedco was hesitant to promote rooftop solar panels fearing that it would affect its revenue. Responding to the accusations, Tangedco officials said 44 vendors had been appointed to promote and sell rooftop solar panels across Tamil Nadu, but neither the Centre nor the State allotted any fund to spread awareness about rooftop solar energy. A senior officer said since Tangedco was providing electricity in every nook and cranny of the State, including hilly areas, rooftop solar panels were not a necessity.

S Prasath, a resident of Velachery in Chennai, told TNIE that during the Vardha cyclone, his solar panels were completely damaged and that Tamil Nadu government did not gave him compensation. So, he was not interested in installing the panels again. Many, however, agree that to meet objective of “zero carbon emissions” by 2070, promotion of renewable energy, especially solar, is critical.

CHENNAI: It has been four months since the Centre introduced 40% subsidy for rooftop solar panels. A group of stakeholders, however, has pulled up Tangedco for being lethargic in implementing the scheme. According to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, TN’s rooftop solar panel capacity is 156.2MW while it is 232.77MW in the neighbouring Karnataka. K Kathirmathiyon, general secretary of Coimbatore consumer cause, told TNIE that Tangedco was hesitant to promote rooftop solar panels fearing that it would affect its revenue. Responding to the accusations, Tangedco officials said 44 vendors had been appointed to promote and sell rooftop solar panels across Tamil Nadu, but neither the Centre nor the State allotted any fund to spread awareness about rooftop solar energy. A senior officer said since Tangedco was providing electricity in every nook and cranny of the State, including hilly areas, rooftop solar panels were not a necessity. S Prasath, a resident of Velachery in Chennai, told TNIE that during the Vardha cyclone, his solar panels were completely damaged and that Tamil Nadu government did not gave him compensation. So, he was not interested in installing the panels again. Many, however, agree that to meet objective of “zero carbon emissions” by 2070, promotion of renewable energy, especially solar, is critical.