Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco accused of not promoting solar energy

K Kathirmathiyon, general secretary of Coimbatore consumer cause, told TNIE that Tangedco was hesitant to promote rooftop solar panels fearing that it would affect its revenue.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Solar panels fixed atop a residential complex at Villivakkam in Chennai | p jawahar

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been four months since the Centre introduced 40% subsidy for rooftop solar panels. A group of stakeholders, however, has pulled up Tangedco for being lethargic in implementing the scheme. 
According to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, TN’s rooftop solar panel capacity is 156.2MW while it is 232.77MW in the neighbouring Karnataka. 

K Kathirmathiyon, general secretary of Coimbatore consumer cause, told TNIE that Tangedco was hesitant to promote rooftop solar panels fearing that it would affect its revenue. Responding to the accusations, Tangedco officials said 44 vendors had been appointed to promote and sell rooftop solar panels across Tamil Nadu, but neither the Centre nor the State allotted any fund to spread awareness about rooftop solar energy. A senior officer said since Tangedco was providing electricity in every nook and cranny of the State, including hilly areas, rooftop solar panels were not a necessity.

S Prasath, a resident of Velachery in Chennai, told TNIE that during the Vardha cyclone, his solar panels were completely damaged and that Tamil Nadu government did not gave him compensation. So, he was not interested in installing the panels again. Many, however, agree that to meet objective of “zero carbon emissions” by 2070, promotion of renewable energy, especially solar, is critical.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco solar energy
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp