2,500 devotees can witness Maha Deepam, says Tiruvannamalai district administration

As the town is expecting around 25 lakh people for the festival, 2,692 special buses and 14 special trains will be operated to the temple town.

Mnister PK Sekar Babu inspects preparedness for Karthigai Deepam in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The district administration on Tuesday announced that only 2,500 devotees will be allowed to climb Annamalaiyar Hills to witness the lighting of maha deepam as part of Karthigai Deepam that falls on December 6. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu chaired a meeting at the collectorate to review arrangements being made for the festival.

As the town is expecting around 25 lakh people for the festival, 2,692 special buses and 14 special trains will be operated to the temple town.  Nine temporary bus stands with a parking capacity of 1,160 vehicles and 59 car parking grounds with a total capacity of 12,400 vehicles will be set up, official sources said. The temporary bus stands and car parking will have drinking water facilities, toilets and lights and will be set up with roofs.

Three medical teams will be deployed inside Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple with cardiologists. 15 medical teams will be deployed along the 14km girivalam path, besides 10 bike ambulances and 15 ambulances.
As part of security measures, 12,097 police personnel, 26 fire tenders, 600 fire and rescue personnel and 150 forest department personnel will be deployed in the town. 169 CCTVs will be installed inside the temple and 97 CCTVs around the girivalam path.

Police watch towers will be set up at 57 points along with 35 help booths and four control rooms. Drinking water facilities will be set up at 158 locations, 423 toilets at 85 locations and garbage bins at 460 locations. Annadhanam will be allowed at 101 locations and devotees who bring cloth bags for their use will get gifts based on a lucky draw. 

PWD Minister EV Velu, collector B Murugesh, SP K Karthikeyan and officials were present.

