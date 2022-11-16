BJP MLAs meet Stalin and submit demands for their constituencies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Elected representatives from the BJP met Chief Minister MK Stalin and submitted demands related to their Assembly constituencies, at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. After meeting Stalin, the three BJP MLAs, led by the party’s Assembly floor leader Nainar Nagenthran and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, addressed reporters. Nagenthran said that among the demands for Tirunelveli district were bringing water to Manur tank from Koraiyaru river, and converting overhead electrical cables into underground ones in the four car streets of Sri Nellaiyappar temple. Radhakrishnan said he sought implementation of the recommendations of the Venugopal Commission, which was formed after the Madaikkadu communal riots in 1982. The commission recommended that places of worship be constructed only after getting due permission from the government.