Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP MLAs meet Stalin and submit demands for their constituencies

Elected representatives from the BJP met Chief Minister MK Stalin and submitted demands related to their Assembly constituencies, at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Elected representatives from the BJP met Chief Minister MK Stalin and submitted demands related to their Assembly constituencies, at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. After meeting Stalin, the three BJP MLAs, led by the party’s Assembly floor leader Nainar Nagenthran and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, addressed reporters.

Nagenthran said that among the demands for Tirunelveli district were bringing water to Manur tank from Koraiyaru river, and converting overhead electrical cables into underground ones in the four car streets of Sri Nellaiyappar temple.

Radhakrishnan said he sought implementation of the recommendations of the Venugopal Commission, which was formed after the Madaikkadu communal riots in 1982. The commission recommended that places of worship be constructed only after getting due permission from the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin BJP
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp