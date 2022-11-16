Kanimozhi pays floral tribute at Cruz statue

THOOTHUKUDI: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi garlanded the statue of former municipal chairman Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandes, to mark his 153rd birth anniversary on Tuesday. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj and Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy and DMK cadres were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, AIADMK, Congress, AMMK and other groups such as Thoothukudi central traders association also paid their tributes at the statue separately.
Cruz, a five-time municipal chairman has been revered as the Father of Thoothukudi for addressing the water woes of the municipality. He implemented the first piped water scheme to Thoothukudi from Vallanadu, located 24 miles away, in the 1920s. Apart from the dedicated drinking water scheme, Cruz played a pivotal role in establishing the Saturday market, educational trust to support those in need, and cooperative bank. The Tamil Nadu government declared his birthday as a government event and allocated `82 lakh for constructing a memorial at MGR park.
THOOTHUKUDI: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi garlanded the statue of former municipal chairman Rao Bahadur Cruz Fernandes, to mark his 153rd birth anniversary on Tuesday. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj and Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy and DMK cadres were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, AIADMK, Congress, AMMK and other groups such as Thoothukudi central traders association also paid their tributes at the statue separately.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Fight began over household expenses before Shraddha's murder: Aaftab reveals
Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal, rains to resume in Tamil Nadu
Six-year-old boy dies after being hit by TMC MP's car in West Bengal
TN footballer's death: Human Rights Commission seeks report from state health department
Aishwarya Lekshmi's 'Kumari' gets OTT release date
Delhi Excise scam: Court allows Sisodia-aide Arora to turn approver