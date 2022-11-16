Home States Tamil Nadu

Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal, rains to resume in Tamil Nadu

A cyclonic circulation lies over the south Andaman sea and the neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Published: 16th November 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal soon and rainfall is expected to resume in Tamil Nadu from November 20, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

"Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours."

Hence, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 20.

Rajapalayam (12 CM) in Virudhunagar district and Ayakudi and Sivagiri (9 and 7 CM respectively) in Tenkasi district received heavy rainfall, during the 24-hour period that ended on November 16 morning.

The northeast monsoon (October-December) has been active in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, with both the regions witnessing widespread rainfall.

Comments

