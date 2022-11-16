PETA alleges jumbo abused in Nachiyar Thirukovil Temple, TN refutes claims

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)-India on Tuesday alleged that Joymala alias Jeymalyatha the elephant from Assam was subjected to abuse at the Nachiyar Thirukovil Temple in Srivilliputhur. The State forest department denied these allegations and contemplated initiating legal action against PETA, India.

Claiming that it had carried out an undercover investigation, the organisation shared video clippings where the 20-year-old jumbo was seen chained, and the pool built by the temple for the daily bath was empty. This comes after two videos of the elephant being abused went viral on social media earlier this year.

An investigator was sent to film, photograph, and document her on October 20 and 21, and November 10, 12, and 13, Harshil Maheshwari, deputy director (advocacy projects), PETA-India, told TNIE. “The investigator visited numerous times during different parts of the day.

The elephant was chained except for one walk around the temple on one of the days. The pool was always dry on days visited, and there is no reason to believe it is in use. During the July 27, 2022 inspection, she was chained up to 16 hours a day.”

TN Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy rejected the allegations and said Joymala was one of the most cared for captive elephants in the State. “PETA-India’s footage is old. Even yesterday, H Dileep Kumar, Deputy Director of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve visited Joymala and submitted a status report. The elephant is fine.”

Earlier this year, Joymala was at the centre of a bureaucratic tussle between the Tamil Nadu and Assam forest departments. Both departments constituted inspection committees. While the TN panel report submitted on September 6 to Chief Wildlife Warden concluding the elephant was taken care of by the temple, Assam’s panel report was not made public. Sources told TNIE that the Assam team was “satisfied”.

Antony Clement Rubin, a State Wildlife Board member, noted that there were two incidents of abuse last year, and action was taken against the mahouts concerned. “After those two incidents, the temple management made changes to the housing, and management protocols. There is a well-designed bathing pool, a new shelter-cum-shower room, and an open 460 sq m area with shade and natural soil. During our inspection, the elephant was healthy.”

PETA-India alleged the jumbo’s legs had marks due to long hours of chaining. The forest department and inspection panel said, after sifting through old photographs, those marks were present when the animal was shifted from Assam in 2011. PETA demanded the elephant be handed over to the Assam forest department as the lease expired in 2013, and it is being held at the temple without valid documents. The State says it can take care of the elephant.

