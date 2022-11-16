Home States Tamil Nadu

Registration department to set up service centres in Chennai, Coimbatore

The centres will provide services exclusively to the registration department which require legal expertise, and this system will ensure ‘one-service-same fees’ for the entire state.

Published: 16th November 2022

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now, people don’t have to approach document writers and advocates to avail of registration department’s services such as getting encumbrance certificate, certified copies, marriage registration and e-payment.

Commercial taxes and registration department secretary B Jothi Nirmalasamy has in a Government Order (GO) cleared the proposal of the inspector general of the registration department to set up Unified Service Centres in Chennai and Coimbatore on a pilot basis to help citizens avail services of the registration department.

The two centres will provide services like preparation of documents for registration; booking of tokens for registration of documents and marriages; preparation and submission of documents that can be registered online; applying for registration of societies; applying for registration of partnership firms; applying for encumbrance certificates, certified copies of documents, extracts of registered marriages, birth and death extracts, and e-payments.

The aim is to create an environment that is corruption free, tout free, and transparent, helping citizens avail services of the registration department in a professional manner with a standard fee for each service.
The centres will provide services exclusively to the registration department which require legal expertise, and this system will ensure ‘one-service-same fees’ for the entire state.

A service charge fixation committee has been proposed to decide the services to be offered through these centres as well as charges for each service. The committee is proposed to be headed by the inspector general of registration.

