Three die of asphyxiation in septic tank in Tamil Nadu's Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR: Three workers who descended into a septic tank at an under-construction house here to remove the supporting wooden planks were asphyxiated to death on Tuesday, the police said. A case has been registered. According to sources, a septic tank was constructed on the premises of the house at Gandhi Nagar in Sukkaliyur.

On Tuesday, construction workers Mohanraj (23) and Rajesh (37) entered the septic tank to remove the wooden planks that were supporting the structure from inside. Suddenly the duo began shouting from inside the tank. Hearing their screams, a fellow worker, Sivakumar (35), who was working in a building nearby, rushed to the spot to find them lying unconscious in the tank. He entered the tank to save them but he, too, passed out. 

Locals alerted the fire and rescue services personnel who pulled out all three men and sent them to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH). They were, however, declared brought dead.
Karur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sundaravathanam inspected the spot and held inquiries with the building owner, Gunasekaran. 

The police said, “Preliminary probe revealed that the newly-built septic tank, which is eight-foot high, was filled with knee-deep water. Rainwater might have drained in to the tank. The old wooden planks had fallen into the water due to humidity.

The planks became soaked as the tank remained closed for a long time, making the air inside to turn noxious. As a result, the workers might have asphyxiated to death.” RDO Rubina and Karur City Municipal Corporation officials, too, inspected the spot and launched a probe. The Thanthonimalai police have registered a case and are investigating.

