Epilepsy treatable with medical intervention: Tiruchy doctor

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease affecting the brain of people of all ages; around 50 million people across the globe suffer from epilepsy, casting it as one of the most common neurological diseases, Dr M A Aleem, ahead of National Epilepsy Day observed on November 17 every year, said on Wednesday.

According to Dr Aleem, nearly 80% of the epilepsy-affected 50 million reside in least-developed or developing countries, with up to 70% being completely treatable with proper medication. "Stigma and discrimination are two factors that come in the way of diagnosis," Aleem added. Aleem termed recurrent seizures as one of the most common characteristics of epilepsy.

Seizures are brief episodes of involuntary movement, and at times accompanied by loss of consciousness. Apart from this, persons with epilepsy tend to suffer from both physical and psychological conditions, including fractures, anxiety and depression, Aleem further elaborated, and added that the risk of premature death in those with epilepsy is three times higher to that of the rest.

Aleem added that fatalities due to epilepsy could be avoided with proper medical intervention, with the consumption of anti-seizure medicines freeing up to 70% of epilepsy patients from the risk of seizures. "Daily medication may amount to as little as Rs 400 per year.

Government hospitals of Tamil Nadu provide these medicines free of cost. Anti-seizure medicines could be discontinued after perhaps two years," the doctor added. With global campaign by organisations such as the WHO, the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) and the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE), Dr Aleem said the diseas was once and for all brought "out of the shadows" for improved care and treatment and reduced impact.

TIRUCHY: Epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease affecting the brain of people of all ages; around 50 million people across the globe suffer from epilepsy, casting it as one of the most common neurological diseases, Dr M A Aleem, ahead of National Epilepsy Day observed on November 17 every year, said on Wednesday. According to Dr Aleem, nearly 80% of the epilepsy-affected 50 million reside in least-developed or developing countries, with up to 70% being completely treatable with proper medication. "Stigma and discrimination are two factors that come in the way of diagnosis," Aleem added. Aleem termed recurrent seizures as one of the most common characteristics of epilepsy. Seizures are brief episodes of involuntary movement, and at times accompanied by loss of consciousness. Apart from this, persons with epilepsy tend to suffer from both physical and psychological conditions, including fractures, anxiety and depression, Aleem further elaborated, and added that the risk of premature death in those with epilepsy is three times higher to that of the rest. Aleem added that fatalities due to epilepsy could be avoided with proper medical intervention, with the consumption of anti-seizure medicines freeing up to 70% of epilepsy patients from the risk of seizures. "Daily medication may amount to as little as Rs 400 per year. Government hospitals of Tamil Nadu provide these medicines free of cost. Anti-seizure medicines could be discontinued after perhaps two years," the doctor added. With global campaign by organisations such as the WHO, the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) and the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE), Dr Aleem said the diseas was once and for all brought "out of the shadows" for improved care and treatment and reduced impact.