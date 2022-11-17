Home States Tamil Nadu

Exports dip 34% as yarn price cripples Tiruppur

According to industry sources, garment exports from Tiruppur dropped from Rs 3,290 crore in October 2021 to Rs 2,165 crore in October 2022.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A slump in demand in the United States, the impact of Ukraine war in Europe, and unstable yarn prices seem to have taken a toll on the Tiruppur garment industry as exports from India’s largest garment hub dropped nearly 34% in October 2022 compared to same period last year. This is the third consecutive dip in exports over the past three months.

According to industry sources, garment exports from Tiruppur dropped from Rs 3,290 crore in October 2021 to Rs 2,165 crore in October 2022. Month-on-month, exports dropped from Rs 3,177 crore to Rs 2,628 crore in August and from Rs 3,130 crore to Rs 2,282 crore in September, a fall of 17.3% and 27%, respectively.

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) president KM Subramanian said, “Currently the price of all categories of cotton yarn is below Rs 350 per kg. In the beginning of 2022, the prices were moderate but between February and April, the prices zoomed to record high. This crippled the ability of small and medium exporters to finalise deals and execute export orders. This slowdown reflected in the export figures in August, September and October. The price of cotton yarn is falling. Exporters have also started getting orders and we may see an uptick in the upcoming months.”

Harvey Exports proprietor C Ramasamy said, “In April and May, yarn price jumped to Rs 440 per kg. We were not able produce goods for exports as we found it difficult to ink contracts at the right price with importers and buyers. Currently, the price of 40s and 30s count of yarn is below Rs 350 per kg. I hope we can finalise new orders.”   

‘Yarn price hike has impacted garment unit’

“Not just exporters, garment units catering to the domestic market are also facing trouble. They have not gotten any big orders for the past six months,” said Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturer Association (TEAMA) president M P Muthurathinam.

An official from the state textile department said, “Yarn price hike has impacted garment units across the country. Exports across the country have registered a significant fall for the past few months.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur garment industry
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp