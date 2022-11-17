Home States Tamil Nadu

Gold chains snatched from six women at temple car festival

In another incident, Rs 9.02 lakh worth of jewellery was stolen from a locked house in O Alankulam on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: T Kallupatti police have registered six cases and are on the lookout for miscreants after six women lodged complaints that their gold chains were snatched away during a car festival at Alur Amman Temple on November 10.

Sources said two-sovereign chains from P Angammal (65) of Kariapatti and V Lakshmi (65) of Thoppupatti; three sovereign chains from S Kalavathy (55) of V Ammapatti, V Veluthai (75) of K Chatrapatti and M Palaniammal (60) of Kaluvancherry, and a four-sovereign chain from A Chellayee (65) of Atchampatti were reported stolen.

In another incident, Rs 9.02 lakh worth of jewellery was stolen from a locked house in O Alankulam on Tuesday. Perungudi police said the complainant, N Pandi (42), and his wife saw their house door wide open when they returned after work at a construction site. The miscreants reportedly used a key the couple used to hide near the house entrance while leaving for work. According to the complaint, 44 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 were stolen from the house. Further probe is on.

