Jalebi fish galore in Noyyal river as rain washes away effluents

Rain has infused new life to Noyyal as flow of fresh water through catchment areas in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts has brought more fish in the river.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Rain has infused new life to Noyyal as flow of fresh water through catchment areas in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts has brought more fish in the river. More than dozen persons can be spotted at many spots along the river’s course near Tiruppur city catching fish.

Speaking to TNIE, Esaki (45), a resident of Sultanpet said, “The recent rains and floods have brought a lot of fish to Noyyal river. I work as a casual labourer in a lathe unit, and fishing is my hobby. Today, I caught around 2 kg of fish. I would take it to my house, if I get more I would sell it in the fish shops in Mangalam.”

Raji (29), another casual labourer, said, “I got some meat waste from a chicken stall, and used it  as bait to catch fish. Even after three hours, I got four fishes. These fishes are called ‘Jalebis’ and are mostly small. I am planning to get a large fishing net from my friend. Since yesterday, one of my friends caught more than hundred fishes using a net.”

Tamil Nadu Science Forum (Executive member) A Eswaran said, “Big fish in ponds connected to Noyyal river in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, have started to come out, as there is good flow in the river. Earlier, fish wouldn’t move out of their zone, due to effluent discharge. But, after compulsory implementation of Common Effluent Treatment Plants in 2011, things started to change as early as 2015.

We found small fish in 2020, and currently fish from ponds in Samalapuram, Andipalayam, Anaipalayam, Kasipalayam, Kottankanni are coming out to swim in the Noyyal river due to flood water.”

A fisheries department official said, “Thanks to the rains, there is a good flow in Noyyal and Jalebi (Tilapia),  a freshwater fish, which is edible, is found in abundance in the river now.”

