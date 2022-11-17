Home States Tamil Nadu

Kashi and TN: Separated by distance, but connected by culture, spirituality

A walk through the past affords rich vista into strong ties between the 2 historical regions

Published: 17th November 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (File | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kashi alias Varanasi or Banaras and Tamils have spiritual, cultural and historical ties from time immemorial, and this is being revived in a grand manner through the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long event that starts on Thursday in Varanasi. Tamil kings, legendary spiritual leaders, poets and people from all walks of life have made pilgrimage between Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and regarded it as a holy duty to be undertaken at least once in their lifetime. 

The historical links between TN and Kashi can be easily understood through place names such as Tenkasi and Sivakasi and people giving their children such names as Kasi Viswanathan. Besides, there are thousands of Kasi Viswanathar temples and separate Sannadhis for Kasi Viswanathar in many temples in TN. 

Spiritual literature in Tamil makes references to Varanasi on numerous occasions. Arunagirinathar, a 15th-century saint from TN, refers to the holy trip between Rameswaram and Kashi. Another Tamil saint Sivavakyar refers to the glory of Varanasi. Kalithogai, a classical Tamil poetic work in Sangam literature, refers to the importance of Varanasi. 

Renowned archaeologist Kudavayil Balasubramanian recalled that the Periya Puranam (the great epic) compiled by 12th-century poet Sekkizhar also mentions Varanasi while expounding the history of saint Thirunavukkarasar. 

Balasubramanian also recalled the pilgrimage of Maratha King Serfoji, who ruled Thanjavur in the 18th century, to Varanasi. He brought from Varanasi many palm-leaf manuscripts on various subjects and preserved them here. Now, they are part of the Thanjavur Saraswathi Mahal library. 

From Thanjavur, the king took a skilled painter who captured the scenic beauty of the ghats on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi. The paintings are also preserved in the library. Balasubramanian said there were hundreds of chatrams (choultries) between Rameswaram and Varanasi to provide free lodging and medicines to the pilgrims. Kings and the rich donated a lot of land and assets for maintaining these chatrams.

Dr Vinay Kumar of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology at Banaras Hindu University told TNIE: “It is very difficult to elaborate on the rich cultural heritage of India in totality. Sometimes, north and south India are seen as two separate streams but, culturally, both these regions share a common spiritual linkage. The link between TN and Varanasi is of special symbolism.

Although both these regions are geographically far apart, their relationship is very strong.” Dr M Palaniappan of government arts and sciences college, Thiruvadanai, recalled that Tamil saint Kumara Gurubarar, born on the banks of river Thamirabarani in the southernmost part of TN, established his mutt on the banks of the Ganges and authored the book Kasikalambakam, which explains the glory of Varanasi. The mutt established by this saint still serves the pilgrims in the holy town.  

Tamil king Parakrama Pandian started the construction of Kasi Viswanathar temple in Tenkasi in 1456 CE and it was completed by king Kulasekara Pandian in 1462 CE. An inscription in this temple describes Varanasi as Uttara Kashi and Tenkasi as Dakshina Kashi. 

Varanasi played a key role in the life of poet Subramania Bharathi. He lived there for five years from the age of 16. The experience he got in Varanasi changed the course of his life. In one of his poems, he says: “Let’s make equipment to listen to the words of wisdom from the poets of Kashi at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.”

Varanasi pilgrimage on 
The first group of delegates from TN, including many students, started their journey from Rameswaram to Varanasi on Wednesday and would reach Egmore on Thursday. Governor RN Ravi and MoS L Murugan will be interacting with these representatives in Egmore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashi Tamil Sangamam Tamil Nadu Varanasi
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp