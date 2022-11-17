Kashi and TN: Separated by distance, but connected by culture, spirituality

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kashi alias Varanasi or Banaras and Tamils have spiritual, cultural and historical ties from time immemorial, and this is being revived in a grand manner through the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long event that starts on Thursday in Varanasi. Tamil kings, legendary spiritual leaders, poets and people from all walks of life have made pilgrimage between Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and regarded it as a holy duty to be undertaken at least once in their lifetime.

The historical links between TN and Kashi can be easily understood through place names such as Tenkasi and Sivakasi and people giving their children such names as Kasi Viswanathan. Besides, there are thousands of Kasi Viswanathar temples and separate Sannadhis for Kasi Viswanathar in many temples in TN.

Spiritual literature in Tamil makes references to Varanasi on numerous occasions. Arunagirinathar, a 15th-century saint from TN, refers to the holy trip between Rameswaram and Kashi. Another Tamil saint Sivavakyar refers to the glory of Varanasi. Kalithogai, a classical Tamil poetic work in Sangam literature, refers to the importance of Varanasi.

Renowned archaeologist Kudavayil Balasubramanian recalled that the Periya Puranam (the great epic) compiled by 12th-century poet Sekkizhar also mentions Varanasi while expounding the history of saint Thirunavukkarasar.

Balasubramanian also recalled the pilgrimage of Maratha King Serfoji, who ruled Thanjavur in the 18th century, to Varanasi. He brought from Varanasi many palm-leaf manuscripts on various subjects and preserved them here. Now, they are part of the Thanjavur Saraswathi Mahal library.

From Thanjavur, the king took a skilled painter who captured the scenic beauty of the ghats on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi. The paintings are also preserved in the library. Balasubramanian said there were hundreds of chatrams (choultries) between Rameswaram and Varanasi to provide free lodging and medicines to the pilgrims. Kings and the rich donated a lot of land and assets for maintaining these chatrams.

Dr Vinay Kumar of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology at Banaras Hindu University told TNIE: “It is very difficult to elaborate on the rich cultural heritage of India in totality. Sometimes, north and south India are seen as two separate streams but, culturally, both these regions share a common spiritual linkage. The link between TN and Varanasi is of special symbolism.

Although both these regions are geographically far apart, their relationship is very strong.” Dr M Palaniappan of government arts and sciences college, Thiruvadanai, recalled that Tamil saint Kumara Gurubarar, born on the banks of river Thamirabarani in the southernmost part of TN, established his mutt on the banks of the Ganges and authored the book Kasikalambakam, which explains the glory of Varanasi. The mutt established by this saint still serves the pilgrims in the holy town.

Tamil king Parakrama Pandian started the construction of Kasi Viswanathar temple in Tenkasi in 1456 CE and it was completed by king Kulasekara Pandian in 1462 CE. An inscription in this temple describes Varanasi as Uttara Kashi and Tenkasi as Dakshina Kashi.

Varanasi played a key role in the life of poet Subramania Bharathi. He lived there for five years from the age of 16. The experience he got in Varanasi changed the course of his life. In one of his poems, he says: “Let’s make equipment to listen to the words of wisdom from the poets of Kashi at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.”

Varanasi pilgrimage on

The first group of delegates from TN, including many students, started their journey from Rameswaram to Varanasi on Wednesday and would reach Egmore on Thursday. Governor RN Ravi and MoS L Murugan will be interacting with these representatives in Egmore

