Railway Board decides to scrap RAC provision for Garib Rath Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Garib Rath Express will no longer have RAC tickets, meaning that passengers would be allotted only berths. The train, the 3AC tickets of which are 33% cheaper than those in other trains, was introduced in 2006 to promote AC travel. Each of its bays has nine berths. The decision to withdraw RAC tickets was taken by the Railway Board following complaints that passengers are unable to sit on the lower side berths due to the side middle berths.

Currently, 26 pairs of trains are being operated across the country, including a weekly train on Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin route. S Raghunathan, a former member of the divisional rail users consultative committee (DRUCC), Chennai, said: “Not only RAC tickets, the side middle berths should also be removed in Garib Rath Express. More such trains should be introduced in Tamil Nadu with chair-car accommodation.”

The trains stop at select stations, and their travel time is less than that of other super-fast trains. During operation, the trains are given the same priority as Rajdhani Express trains and are cleared for running at 130 kmph. The passengers, however, are not provided bedsheets or food.

