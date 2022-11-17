Home States Tamil Nadu

Railway Board decides to scrap RAC provision for Garib Rath Express

Currently, 26 pairs of trains are being operated across the country, including a weekly train on Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin route. 

Published: 17th November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Garib Rath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Garib Rath Express will no longer have RAC tickets, meaning that passengers would be allotted only berths. The train, the 3AC tickets of which are 33% cheaper than those in other trains, was introduced in 2006 to promote AC travel. Each of its bays has nine berths. The decision to withdraw RAC tickets was taken by the Railway Board following complaints that passengers are unable to sit on the lower side berths due to the side middle berths.

Currently, 26 pairs of trains are being operated across the country, including a weekly train on Chennai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin route. S Raghunathan, a former member of the divisional rail users consultative committee (DRUCC), Chennai, said: “Not only RAC tickets, the side middle berths should also be removed in Garib Rath Express. More such trains should be introduced in Tamil Nadu with chair-car accommodation.”

The trains stop at select stations, and their travel time is less than that of other super-fast trains. During operation, the trains are given the same priority as Rajdhani Express trains and are cleared for running at 130 kmph. The passengers, however, are not provided bedsheets or food.

‘Not enough  space to sit’
The decision to withdraw RAC tickets was taken by the Railway Board following complaints that passengers are unable to sit on the lower side berths due to the side middle berths. Each bay in The Garib Rath Express has nine berths. During operat-ion, the trains get the same priority as Rajdhani Express

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Garib Rath Express Indian Railways
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp