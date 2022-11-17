Tahsildar held for selling 182.50-acre govt land

THENI: CB-CID arrested Tahsildar Krishnakumar on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in selling 182.50 acre of government land valued at Rs 2.13 crore in Periyakulam. Krishnakumar was sent to 15 days of judicial custody at Thekkampatti prison by the district principal judicial magistrate. Earlier, he was placed under suspension in connection with the case.
Sources said revenue officials issued free pattas of the land to over 150 people from 2016 to 2019. The plots at Vadaveeranayakanpatti, Devathanapatti and Genguvarpatti in Periyakulam were sold to 54 individuals during this period. As many as 14 persons, including eight government officials and former Periyakulam Union Secretary Anna Prakash of AIADMK, were booked by the district crime branch police on December 23, 2021.
"The case was then transferred to CB-CID on December 29, 2021. CB-CID sleuths had earlier arrested Periyakulam land surveyor Pichumani, Tahsildar Office Assistant Alagar. On May 5, Deputy Tahasildar Mohanram, Devadanapatti surveyor Sakthivel and Surveyor's temporary assistant Selvaraj were arrested. They were also placed under suspension," added sources.
