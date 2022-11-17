Tangedco begins linking of consumer numbers, Aadhaar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a government order, Tangedco began linking consumer numbers with Aadhaar on Wednesday. Its official website (www.tangedco.gov.in) now includes a link for this for domestic, power loom, agricultural, and hut consumers.

A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE the Centre had instructed all Discoms in the country to link power consumer numbers with Aadhaar. Following this instruction, TN government, last month, ordered Tangedco to do so.

“Aadhaar linking is to streamline subsidies. Currently, the first 100 units are free for domestic consumers. We also provide free agriculture and hut connections and 750 free units to power looms.” To link a consumer number with Aadhaar, consumers can visit Tangedco’s official website, click on Aadhaar link and register their consumer number by providing a one-time password. Another officer said Tangedco was yet to receive clear guidelines for linking Aadhaar with consumer number but began the procedure nonetheless.

The Centre had recently announced that only those Discoms that linked consumer numbers with Aadhaar and adopted Direct Benefit Transfer would be provided with funds for power projects under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

