Did EPS’ remarks lay bare fissures in AIADMK, BJP ties?

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remark that he need not meet Union minister Amit Shah during his private visits to Tamil Nadu and his reiteration that the AIADMK, as the principal opposition party in the State, would head a mega alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has triggered a fresh bout of speculations about AIADMK-BJP ties.

AIADMK functionaries perceive Palaniswami’s remarks as a strong message to the BJP at this hour.

Speaking at Sirkazhi on Wednesday, Palaniswami said speculations about Amit Shah not giving an audience to him were not true. “There is no necessity for me to meet Amit Shah during his private visits to Tamil Nadu. When the prime minister visited the State, I used to meet him as the Leader of the Opposition,” he added.

Asked whether the remarks of Palaniswami could be perceived as the AIADMK led by him was getting ready to drift away from the BJP alliance, a senior AIADMK functionary told TNIE: “If there is anybody who can call the shots at the AIADMK, it’s EPS and none else. This message was conveyed to the BJP leadership long ago.”

The functionary added that the BJP clearly understood that it was Palaniswami alone who commanded the respect of the party’s office bearers and not Panneerselvam. Moreover, the AIADMK needed single leadership to take on the DMK boldly, the functionary said.

Asked whether the BJP was trying to interfere in the affairs of the AIADMK, a senior leader told TNIE: “To a certain extent, there are some expectations. But we are not ready to accommodate them. If there is too much pressure, however, ties would break. “Indeed, no one can exert any pressure on us since we are not bothered about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. And, since we are out of power, there is no need for us to bow to any directives. Our objective is the 2026 Assembly elections.

“There are speculations that the AIADMK functionaries have to face some ‘other kinds of troubles’ if we don’t budge to the demands. During the past five decades, we have seen many such ups and downs and we are ready to face any ‘trouble’. Palaniswami is a very strong leader and you will see his political acumen in the coming days,” the leader further said.

Commenting on the remarks of Palaniswami, political analyst Tharasu Shyam said: “It is Palaniswami’s warning to the BJP that he is not happy with the way the BJP is treating him. Palaniswami’s remarks also indicate that he has made up his mind to face the 2024 elections solo. Only if the party has MPs need Palaniswami worry about Lok Sabha polls. As of now, he has nothing to lose in the Lok Sabha elections and only BJP has stakes in it. Also, Palaniswami seems to be keen on the 2026 Assembly polls.

