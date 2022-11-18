Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK govt aims to make TN number one in industrial development: Stalin

The Dravidian movement played a major role not only in social justice but also in industrial, commercial, and economic growth for the state, he added.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said that his government's aim was to make the state number one in the country in industrial development.

Addressing the valedictory function of the Employers Federation of South India (EFSI) here, he said that he has all expectations from the employers and employees and that their hard work would catapult Tamil Nadu into the number one position.

"If the government, employers, and the employees are together, the growth of Tamil Nadu will be unprecedented and to the highest level," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Dravidian model of growth in all segments includes economic and industrial growth and added that the state has attracted huge investments from businessmen of other countries after his government assumed office.

Stalin also said that the state Labour Department was also taking measures to ensure cordial relationships with employers and employees through negotiations. He said that the state government had constituted an expert committee including members who are owners and employees.

The state government has implemented measures for the ease of doing business, he said.
