Expert committee holds five responsible for teen footballer Priya’s death

All surgeons would also be called for a consultation meeting to discuss ways to avoid deaths due to medical negligence. 

17-year-old football player Priya R.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said his department was planning to audit surgeries performed at government hospitals. All surgeons would also be called for a consultation meeting to discuss ways to avoid deaths due to medical negligence. 

Meanwhile, the expert committee formed to investigate the medical negligence that led to the death of R Priya, the 17-year-old footballer who died due to complications following a leg surgery, held five persons responsible for her death. 

The city police said the report submitted to them by  the health department held the operating surgeon, the theatre anaesthetist, the duty medical officer, orthopaedic surgeon and the post-operative ward staff responsible for the incident. The expert committee was formed on November 10. A probe is on.

Doctors of Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar performed an arthroscopy to repair a ligament tear in her leg. After the surgery, they failed to remove a compression bandage, leading to complications. Priya died at 7.15 pm on Tuesday at RGGGH after multiple organ failure.

