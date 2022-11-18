Home States Tamil Nadu

Kashi Tamil Sangamam contingent flagged off

“This is a journey from India to Bharat. You all know that Kashi has been living in the hearts of Tamil people for a long time.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Governor RN Ravi flags off a contingent of 205 delegates travelling to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi from Egmore railway station on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi flagged off the first contingent of 205 delegates travelling to the one-month long Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi from Egmore railway station on Thursday. The journey began from Rameswaram on Wednesday with 34 people. They were joined by 94 people from Tiruchy, and 77 delegates from here.

“This is a journey from India to Bharat. You all know that Kashi has been living in the hearts of Tamil people for a long time. Even in Sangam literature, there are references to the glory of Kashi. Kashi Tamil Sangamam is an attempt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive and reintroduce the links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu,” Ravi told reporters.

As part of the Central government-backed ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the event will be inaugurated by Modi on November 19, and culminate on December 16 with the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, which will highlight Tamil language and culture.

