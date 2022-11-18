NHAI to convert two lane NH-209 into four lane

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to convert the two lane at Oddanchatram-Palani NH 209 into a four lane, with facilities such as footpath for pedestrians, toilets and water dispensers. The NH-209, popularly known as the Dindigul - Palani - Coimbatore road, starts from Dindigul and passes through Oddanchatram, Palani, Pollachi and Coimbatore before finishes at Mysore in Karnataka.

The total length of the highway is 456 km and the Oddanchatram - Palani NH-209 section is 25 km long, of which 17.175 km will be developed. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 164.68 crore and the last date for receiving the tender is November 23. Work will commence in January 2023.



Sources said pedestrians also use the NH to reach the Thandayuthapani temple in Palani. "The traffic intensity is very high on this road during the Thaipusam festival in January and February. Hence, it is essential to widen the road from two lanes to four lanes to safeguard pedestrians and road users as well as to ease the traffic," they added.



An official from NHAI, on the request of anonymity, told TNIE the project will achieve smooth and safe traffic flow and substantial economic gain in terms of reduced Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC) and reduced travel time. "The steady traffic growth in this highway in recent years has created road congestion, affecting the comfort and time management of commuters. NHAI put forward the proposal to solve this problem. It is expected to be completed by June 2024. Work will not be carried out between the two railway level crossings in Chatrapatti, which is 200 metre long. We are trying to use a technology which helps to shift the trees, that will have to cut down otherwise, to another place", he added.

