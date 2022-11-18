Home States Tamil Nadu

PAP inspection panel issues notice to 520 farmers

Even though the committee conducts inspections, farmers expressed disappointment over the outcomes.

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: With water theft rising, the Joint Monitoring Committees (JMC) that was formed to check for violations has issued show cause notices to 520 well owners along the PAP canal in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

According to data from WRO department, a report by the committee dated November 15, mentioned that 2,669 wells are located within 300 metres along PAP canal, of which 1,417 are in Tiruppur and 1,279 wells are in Coimbatore. Based on the inspection around 524 show cause notices were issued to owners and 221 enquiries were conducted. The JMC was formed following complaints of water theft from several farmers associations.

Five committees were formed in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. The JCMs are headed by Revenue Development Officers (RDO) and members include officials from revenue, police and water resource department.

Even though the committee conducts inspections, farmers expressed disappointment over the outcomes. PAP Farmers Welfare Association president V Ramalingam said, “We are disappointed by the activities of the JMCs. In April 2022, the WRO submitted before the Madras High Court that 2,528 violations had taken place, but the committee has initiated action only against farmers owning wells along the PAP canal. The status report does not mention the disconnection orders issued by JMC and there is no clarity of the orders issued.”

B Anbarasu a farmer from Palladam said, “The JMC has conducted and inspected only wells within 300 metres of PAP main canal, and wells along the branch canals have not been deemed as violation. Further, the JMC did not look for borewells, or side borers on the wall of the PAP canal. The report is incomplete and action is delayed.”

A Water Resource Organisation official said, “The JMCs are regularly conducting inspections in both Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts. Based on the inspection, 120 orders have been passed by JMCs, this includes both disconnection orders and non-disconnection orders. More and more inspections will be conducted at the JMC and show cause notices and orders will be issued.”

