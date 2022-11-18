Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains help Tangedco meet hydro-power target

Besides, it is essential to speed up the ongoing Kundah pumped storage (4x125 MW) and Kolli Hills (1x20 MW) hydroelectric projects,” he said.

Kundah in the western zone and a few places in southern districts may be suitable to set up additional hydropower plants in Tamil Nadu | Express

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanks to the monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has achieved its hydropower-generation target of 4,000 million units (MU) set by the central electricity authority for this financial year.

The southwest and north-east monsoons brought sufficient rain, and the storage levels in several dams were good, so the state-owned power utility generated 4,010 MU till November, a senior Tangedco officer told TNIE. Tangedco has a generation capacity of 2,321.9 MW, and generates 1,400 MW a day, the officer added.

BMS (electricity wing) Engineers’ Association state general secretary E Nadarajan said that with the Union government striving towards the ‘zero carbon’ goal, it is high time the use of renewable energy is increased. “Kundah in the western zone and a few places in southern districts may be suitable to set up additional hydropower plants in Tamil Nadu. Besides, it is essential to speed up the ongoing Kundah pumped storage (4x125 MW) and Kolli Hills (1x20 MW) hydroelectric projects,” he said.

Nadarajan also pointed out that the power sector accounts for 45% of India’s greenhouse gas emissions and steps must be taken to reduce this. The draft National Electricity Plan published by the central electricity authority presents the likely reduction in greenhouse gas emissions via the clean energy transition.

A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE the Kundah and Kolli Hills hydro projects are to be completed and commissioned in 2024. As for new projects, the officer said a few were planned in the western zone but obtaining clearance from the forest department is difficult due to environmental issues. It is impossible to increase the generation capacity unless the state enacts special policies for hydro projects, the official added.

Image used for representational purpose only.
