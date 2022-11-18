Tenkasi district administration organises grievance meeting for transgenders

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The district administration on Thursday invited transgender people to take part in the grievance meeting and loan mela to be held on November 22 at the collectorate. In a statement, Collector P Akash advised them to carry a copy of their transgender identity card, aadhar, ration card, voter ID and passbook.

"The attendees can apply for loans, pensions, construction of houses and welfare board membership. They will be also be given skill development training on the subject in which they are interested in. We will also arrange a camp to provide identity cards to those who do not have it," he added.



The district administration has also arranged camps for providing various government benefits for Persons with Disabilities in various block development offices. The camp will take place in Tenkasi on November 21, Alangulam on November 22, Keezhapavoor on November 23, Kadayam on November 24, Shengottai on November 25, Kadayanallur on November 26, Vasudevanallur on November 28, Sankarankovil on November 29, Kuruvikulam on November 30 and Melaneelithanallur on December 1.

