People satisfied with functioning of co-op dept: Periyasamy day after PTR remark

Addressing the press after the event, Periyasamy said, “Loans worth Rs 35,000 crore have been provided to farmers.

DINDIGUL: A day after Minister for Finance PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the Co-operative Department lacked transparency and that he was dissatisfied with its functioning, Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy on Friday said the people of Tamil Nadu were satisfied with the functioning of his department and that he didn’t bother about comments from people who knew nothing about ration shops.

Taking part in the 69th All India Co-operative Week celebrations in the district, Periyasamy and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani distributed welfare measures to the beneficiaries in the presence of District Collector S Visakan. 

Addressing the press after the event, Periyasamy said, “Loans worth Rs 35,000 crore have been provided to farmers. We are also trying to issue a record number of loans to self-help groups.”   When asked about PTR’s comments on Co-operative Department, he said, “I have been in politics for the last 50 years and Minister Sakkarapani has been in politics for 30 years. He has been elected as MLA for the sixth consecutive time. 

“If PTR brings to my attention any specific irregularity, I will garland him and take action against the erring staff. Until then, I am not going to bother about comments from people who know nothing about ration shops.”

