Home States Tamil Nadu

Rainwater yet to drain in Vellakoil, residents worried

Another councillor said, “Not just streets, farmlands are engulfed with rain water and sewage.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Residents of Vellakoil fear outbreak of infections as the recent heavy rain has resulted in water stagnation on many streets of the town. In some areas, sewage mixed with rain water and flowed into farmlands, they alleged.

Vellakoil municipality is spread over 54.87 square kilometers with 21 wards. The town received heavy rain over the last one month, the highest being 130 mm (Nov 12), and 111 mm (Oct 21) respectively.  Water is yet to drain from several low lying areas, posing problems to people. R Mani councillor of ward 4, said, “Heavy rain life to complete standstill in Vellakoil. Water is stagnant in the sub registrar office, Veerakumar Koil, Karattupalayam, Kumaravalasu. People are complaining of snakes entering their houses. Authorities failed to anticipate the flooding and did not implement preventive measures. Since water has not drained, there is a high possibility of disease and infections.”

Another councillor said, “Not just streets, farmlands are engulfed with rain water and sewage. The storm water drains in town are connected through a large water channel to reach the  Chinnakarai locality. As heavy rains brought more water it overflowed in Sooriyankindathupalayam (ward 8) and spread through farmlands over two  kilometer. A few residents illegally drained sewage into rain water. This has caused a health scare.”

R Surjit, a resident said, “Whenever it rains, many streets get flooded, and drains in a few days. But this year, there is water logging in every nook and corner of the town. Besides, there is foul smell from the water and the colour of water is yellowish and green. We realized that sewage has mixed with rainwater.”
But officials of Vellakoil municipality refuted the claims of sewage overflow and blamed the heavy rain. 

An official from the municipality said, “Heavy rains with spells of 130 mm and 111 mm were recorded for the first time in Vellakoil. So, the entire municipality was struck. Storm water channels couldn’t  handle such huge accumulation in a single day. So, water stagnation was found in all areas of the Municipality. We are using earth movers and workers to drain water from one location to another, after a careful inspection in each spot. Any haste will result in water flooding one locality. The foul smell is not because of sewage mixing with rain water, but due to microbial growth due to prolonged water logging. We are spraying disinfectants to control it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp