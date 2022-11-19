Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin launches web page on VOC on his 150th death anniversary

Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a web page and released a souvenir to mark the 150th death anniversary of VO Chidambaram Pillai, in the State Assembly on Friday.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Tamil Virtual Academy has digitised 127 documents relating to the late freedom fighter, including 11 books authored by him, commentaries on literary works, four book translations, 20 books and five pieces of research work on him, among others.

These are available on the Tamil Digital Library portal: https:///www.tamildigitallibrary.in/voc. 

