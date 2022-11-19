Stalin launches web page on VOC on his 150th death anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a web page and released a souvenir to mark the 150th death anniversary of VO Chidambaram Pillai, in the State Assembly on Friday.

The Tamil Virtual Academy has digitised 127 documents relating to the late freedom fighter, including 11 books authored by him, commentaries on literary works, four book translations, 20 books and five pieces of research work on him, among others.

These are available on the Tamil Digital Library portal: https:///www.tamildigitallibrary.in/voc.

