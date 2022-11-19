Home States Tamil Nadu

TN's revenue deficit reduced by Rs 16k crore: PTR

Tamil Nadu finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The DMK government has reduced the State's revenue deficit by Rs 16,000 crore, said Minister for Finance PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) seminar 'Evolve 2022' held in Madurai on Friday. Addressing entrepreneurs on the occasion, PTR said reducing the revenue deficit would not have been possible if not for the support of Chief Minister MK Stalin. He also lauded the insights and contributions of economist Dr S Narayan, who is one of the members of the Tamil Nadu Economic Advisory Council.

"A recent survey that around 30% of the elderly population in the State are living alone and that Tamil Nadu's elderly population is rising rapidly. Many of the elders who are living alone and are underprivileged are however missing out on their pension. We will find ways to sort out this issue and ensure them social justice," the minister said.

Referring to the Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme, PTR said, "We introduced a culture of collective learning and the results are promising. More than 60% of students, who faced difficulties in academics owing to Covid, are now faring better due to this scheme. Further, the infrastructure facilities in Madurai are lacking when compared to Chennai. So, the State government will work towards revamping the facilities here." Madurai City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present on the occasion.

