Tribal woman ends life, lover held for abetment

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for abetting the suicide of a lab technician in Coimbatore. The suspect has been identified as G Prasanth, supervisor of a private firm, from Gopalpatti village near Gudalur.

Police said a 26-year-old tribal woman from Namakkal district, who was working as lab technician in Peelamedu, was in a relationship with Prasanth for the past few years and he promised to marry her.

However, a few months back, he started to avoid her and allegedly told her that he could not marry her.

Upset over this, she died by suicide in her hostel room at Viswanathapuram near Rathinapuri on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the deceased’s colleague, who came to the room to check on her, found her dead and informed police. Rathinapuri police registered a case. The body was handed over to her parents after post mortem on Thursday.

