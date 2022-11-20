Home States Tamil Nadu

Children's parliament to highlight significance of COP27

The students were informed about the degradation of natural resources, deforestation, and exploitation of mineral resources, through drama and vocal events at the camp.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A two-day children's parliament, organised by the Vembu Trust in Vilathikulam, was held at Don Bosco College of Arts and Science to highlight the importance of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC) 2022, commonly known as the Conference of Parties (COP27), underway in Egypt. The COP27 will review the progress of member countries' actions towards climate change in tune with the Paris Agreement.  
 
As many as 132 school students from Keeranur in Pudhukottai, Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram, Keela Eeral and Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi,  Alangulam and Cholapuram in Virudhunagar, and Nettur in Tenkasi, took part in the children's parliament. The training event focussed on disseminating information on the impact of climate change. The students were informed about the degradation of natural resources, deforestation, and exploitation of mineral resources, through drama and vocal events at the camp.

"The programme was held on eco-friendly premises and was prudent in avoiding anti-natural substances such as polythene bags in order to sensitise the students about the adversities of plastic pollution," said Bharath Jeyaraj, director of Vembu trust.  

The students also participated in a green walk in Keela Eeral village on the second day of the children's parliament with placards highlighting the protection of the natural ecosystem from plastic pollution and carbon emission.

"The children have passed resolutions to adopt habits that would help reduce carbon emission such as walking, avoiding bulbs, carrying cotton bags for shopping, planting and protecting trees, washing hands frequently etc.," said Jeyaseelan, the project coordinator.

