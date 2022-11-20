Farmer claims illegal bungalow, borewells in Manjalaru dam area

By Express News Service

THENI: Collector KV Muralidharan has promised to carry out an inspection near Manjalaru dam area after a farmer from Devathanpatti alleged there are several illegal constructions and borewells in the area.The famer, Kannan, raised the issue during an agriculture grievance redress meeting at the collectorate on Saturday. He pointed out many farmers have been illegally installing borewells and a retired government officer has constructed a bungalow in the dam area.

Another farmer Perumal expressed his concern over the hill villages in Megamalai facing soil erosion due to incessant rains. He appealed the officials to build terracing steep slopes in the Western Ghats.Rubabn, a farmer from Western Ghats allegedly claimed he is facing difficulty in transporting his produce after the forest department closed their pathway, paved in 1950.

On the occasion, Joint Director at the Directorate of Agriculture, K Senthilkumar, spoke about the various schemes and subsidies available and said the district has received 1,176 mm rainfall as of November. He also apprised the farmers about the crops that can be cultivated using excess water.The farmers also appealed the officials for providing hill crops like banana and cloves.

The meeting also hosted a farmer named Pitchai from Periynkulam area, who demonstrated the 'Miyawaki' method of cultivating mango, guava and other horticultural crops.The officials said all the methods are viable and have requested Pitchai to meet the authorities concerned.Addressing the blight disease that has affected betal leaf cultivation, Madurai farmers near Sholavandan urged the authorities to provide adequate training to improve their yields.

THENI: Collector KV Muralidharan has promised to carry out an inspection near Manjalaru dam area after a farmer from Devathanpatti alleged there are several illegal constructions and borewells in the area.The famer, Kannan, raised the issue during an agriculture grievance redress meeting at the collectorate on Saturday. He pointed out many farmers have been illegally installing borewells and a retired government officer has constructed a bungalow in the dam area. Another farmer Perumal expressed his concern over the hill villages in Megamalai facing soil erosion due to incessant rains. He appealed the officials to build terracing steep slopes in the Western Ghats.Rubabn, a farmer from Western Ghats allegedly claimed he is facing difficulty in transporting his produce after the forest department closed their pathway, paved in 1950. On the occasion, Joint Director at the Directorate of Agriculture, K Senthilkumar, spoke about the various schemes and subsidies available and said the district has received 1,176 mm rainfall as of November. He also apprised the farmers about the crops that can be cultivated using excess water.The farmers also appealed the officials for providing hill crops like banana and cloves. The meeting also hosted a farmer named Pitchai from Periynkulam area, who demonstrated the 'Miyawaki' method of cultivating mango, guava and other horticultural crops.The officials said all the methods are viable and have requested Pitchai to meet the authorities concerned.Addressing the blight disease that has affected betal leaf cultivation, Madurai farmers near Sholavandan urged the authorities to provide adequate training to improve their yields.