Home States Tamil Nadu

Prevent pollution in Pinni river, ryots tell administration

Further, the factory has not cleared the Seemai Karuvelam and planted native variety trees.

Published: 20th November 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

water pollution

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Pappireddipatti farmers alleged that a private starch factory has been dumping effluents into the Pinni river and submitted a petition to the district administration urging them to protect the water body. As per the sources, for the last few months, the residents and farmers of Pappireddipatti are involved in a campaign against the private starch factory, alleging that it is polluting the area.

Farmers stated that the level of toxicity in the Pinni river has increased exponentially due to the effluents released by the starch industry and it is affecting nearly five lakh people who rely on the river water for drinking and cultivation.

P Suresh, a member of the Piniaru Padhugapu Iyakkam,  said, “The factory has been dumping the wastewater generated in the mill into the Pini river and degraded over 70 acres of land in the Pappireddipatti area. Nearly six water bodies which rely on water from the Pinni river were also affected. This is caused due to the poor drainage filtration system used by the factory.”

S Dhandapani, a farmer from Pappireddipatti said, “The Amalapuram lake, Periya Eri, Vannan lake, Chinnaeri, and Kaniyamankuttai lake are some of the water bodies which have been affected by the pollution in Pinni river. The polluted water has affected both humans and livestock. If anyone comes in contact with the water, they will get rashes.”“We do not want the factory to be shut down, but the release of effluents into the Pinni river needs to be stopped,” he added.

Officials from the Pollution Control Board said, “The factory has not conducted a wastewater audit and has improper rainwater drainage. Further, the factory has not cleared the Seemai Karuvelam and planted native variety trees. We have found some problems like this and have asked them to fix the issues. However, as far as effluents are concerned, there is no such problem as the factory has not been functioning for some time.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinni river water pollution
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp