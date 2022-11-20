Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to present its healthcare case study at WEF

Health minister says the State has set an example for govts throughout the world

Published: 20th November 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

A logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF). (File Photo)

A logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been invited to present a case study on its healthcare model at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland next year, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.Speaking at the second edition of TN MedClave 2022, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Saturday, the minister said getting recognition for the government’s healthcare model is a moment of pride for the State. 

“We have set an example for other governments not only in India, but worldwide, to emulate when it comes to healthcare benefitting the public at large,” he added.He also said the work for setting up additional 24 district hospitals at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore is in progress. Currently, there are 18 district hospitals in the State.

“Our achievements speak for itself. In the past one-and-a-half years, we have upgraded 2,286 health clinics, enhanced the insurance amount under the Chief Minister Insurance scheme from Rs 1 lakh per family to Rs 5 lakh. The insurance amount for organ transplantation is now Rs 22 lakh. The State also has the unique distinction of having the highest number of hospitals, both private and government, and highest number of doctors passing out,” the minister pointed out.

The Life-Time Achievement for Pioneering work in Bone Tumour was received by Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon at MN Orthopaedic Hospital, Dr Mayil Vahanan Natarajan. There were 21 winners after an eminent jury evaluated the applications.The one-day conference saw over 150 doctors and administrators from Tamil Nadu’s leading hospitals and laboratories in attendance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Economic Forum Tamil Nadu
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp