TN to present its healthcare case study at WEF

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been invited to present a case study on its healthcare model at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland next year, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.Speaking at the second edition of TN MedClave 2022, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Saturday, the minister said getting recognition for the government’s healthcare model is a moment of pride for the State.

“We have set an example for other governments not only in India, but worldwide, to emulate when it comes to healthcare benefitting the public at large,” he added.He also said the work for setting up additional 24 district hospitals at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore is in progress. Currently, there are 18 district hospitals in the State.

“Our achievements speak for itself. In the past one-and-a-half years, we have upgraded 2,286 health clinics, enhanced the insurance amount under the Chief Minister Insurance scheme from Rs 1 lakh per family to Rs 5 lakh. The insurance amount for organ transplantation is now Rs 22 lakh. The State also has the unique distinction of having the highest number of hospitals, both private and government, and highest number of doctors passing out,” the minister pointed out.

The Life-Time Achievement for Pioneering work in Bone Tumour was received by Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon at MN Orthopaedic Hospital, Dr Mayil Vahanan Natarajan. There were 21 winners after an eminent jury evaluated the applications.The one-day conference saw over 150 doctors and administrators from Tamil Nadu’s leading hospitals and laboratories in attendance.

