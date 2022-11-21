Home States Tamil Nadu

Fishermen rescue dugong trapped in fishing net in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

Manikandan, one of the fishermen involved in saving the dugong told The New Indian Express that they quickly untangled the net and released the endangered species into the sea after recognising it.

Published: 21st November 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Dugongs are listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. (Wikimedia Commons)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a heartwarming act of kindness, fishermen from Naripaiyur village near Kadaladi released a dugong, which got accidentally stuck inside the fishing net, into the sea on Saturday.

Manikandan, one of the fishermen involved in saving the dugong told The New Indian Express, "While we were fishing near the shores of our village, we found a big size fish, which we recognised as dugong. We quickly untangled the net and released the endangered species into the sea." Officials said that some of these fishermen had rescued and released two dugongs and dolphins in Ramanathapuram in November.

The islands of Gulf of Mannar were the first area to be declared as Marine National Park in South East Asia, and serve as the epicentre of marine organisms. It has about 117 species of corals, fishes and endangered species such as dolphins, sharks, porpoises, sea cows, sea turtles and whales.

Speaking to TNIE, Bakan Jagadish Sudhakar, Wildlife Warden of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, said a proper consensus and a line of control have to be reached as both livelihood demands of fisher folks and endangered marine habitats have to be considered.

"It's good news that dolphins and sea cows are seen as a family by the fisherfolk. CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority) Dugong Recovery Project of WII along with the forest department has been incentivising such eco-friendly efforts," he added.

Sudhakar further said that the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust engages communities at different levels to make them aware of marine biodiversity and empowers them by generating alternative livelihood options.

"On August 15 2022, we felicitated two fishermen from Tondi who released the two dugongs. On November 8, a fisherman named Daniyal Raj from Mookaiyur rescued a dugong. On November 16, two dolphins trapped in the nets were released by fishermen led by Nagoor Kani in Seelameenpaadu village near Keelakarai. The fishermen who rescued the dugong now will be felicitated by the forest department," said Sudhakar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dugong endangered species fishermen
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp