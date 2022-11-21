Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Corporation soon to ramp up manure production to 100 tonnes daily

The move comes after CCMC Commissioner, along with the deputy commissioner, chaired a meeting with the officials of all five zones in the city

Published: 21st November 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Prathap has ordered officials to make 150 tonnes of manure from the over 1,000 tonnes of garbage collected from the city everyday.

The move comes after Prathap, along with the deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila, chaired a meeting with the officials of all five zones in the city, including the zonal sanitary officers, supervisors, inspectors and in-charge of the Vellalore dump yard.

Prathap told TNIE, “Apart from the existing six Micro Composting Centres (MCCs), four more begun functioning recently. The manure-making unit in the Vellalore dump yard has a capacity of 100 tonnes. But currently, we are only manufacturing about 60 tonnes of manure in that unit due to various issues, which we will fix soon.”

“Garbage should be removed at night from places where numerous business establishments are active throughout the day such as Race Course road, Raja Street, Crosscut Road, 100 Feet Road, and Avinashi Road, in order to avoid traffic congestion during peak hours,” he added.

