Photo and video shoot at Smart City spots without nod can cost you Rs 10,000

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to impose a fine on individuals who are carrying out photoshoots and short films in the Smart City Project locations without permission.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “While the CCMC has already fixed rates for film and serial shootings in the smart city project locations, we are also planning to fix rates for other commercial shootings such as pre-wedding and post-wedding photoshoots, short-film shootings, modelling photoshoots, and YouTube videos at the locations. Soon, the rates shall be announced and security personnel will be deployed,” she said.

Recently, several individuals were using the Smart City Project locations for shootings without permission. A few people even indulged in motorcycle stunts on the walkers track at the Valankulam bund, while some others were using the space for commercial purposes, illegally.

Nandagopal, a resident of Park Town, told TNIE, “The Valankulam water body and the Race Course model road have turned into shooting spots for the youths. Several individuals have been disturbing the peace of the public by indulging in pre-wedding and post-wedding photoshoots, short-film shootings, and modelling photoshoots at the smart city project locations, among others. Some are even photographing women without their permission. These persons must be dealt with strictly.”

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to impose a fine on individuals who are carrying out photoshoots and short films in the Smart City Project locations without permission. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “While the CCMC has already fixed rates for film and serial shootings in the smart city project locations, we are also planning to fix rates for other commercial shootings such as pre-wedding and post-wedding photoshoots, short-film shootings, modelling photoshoots, and YouTube videos at the locations. Soon, the rates shall be announced and security personnel will be deployed,” she said. Recently, several individuals were using the Smart City Project locations for shootings without permission. A few people even indulged in motorcycle stunts on the walkers track at the Valankulam bund, while some others were using the space for commercial purposes, illegally. Nandagopal, a resident of Park Town, told TNIE, “The Valankulam water body and the Race Course model road have turned into shooting spots for the youths. Several individuals have been disturbing the peace of the public by indulging in pre-wedding and post-wedding photoshoots, short-film shootings, and modelling photoshoots at the smart city project locations, among others. Some are even photographing women without their permission. These persons must be dealt with strictly.”