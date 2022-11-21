Talks ongoing with govt doctors threatening to strike: Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department is holding talks with government doctors’ associations, that threatened to strike if a criminal case was filed against two doctors involved in the recent death of a footballer, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He added that a solution will be arrived at.

Speaking to media on Sunday, he said, “In the same way that the doctors feel they would be affected, the victim’s family is affected by the doctors. The pain remains fresh. We are talking to the doctors about what action can be taken,” he added.

On November 23, a consultative meeting will be held with all the surgeons at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, he said. “All surgeries will be audited just as in European countries. Guidelines on equipment and protocol will be prepared and issued.”

The 17-year-old footballer, R Priya underwent an arthroscopy procedure for ligament tears on November 7 at the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar. After doctors failed to remove a compression bandage, she died on November 15 due to complications. A case had been registered under Section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence of IPC) against five, including the two doctors.

CHENNAI: The Health Department is holding talks with government doctors’ associations, that threatened to strike if a criminal case was filed against two doctors involved in the recent death of a footballer, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. He added that a solution will be arrived at. Speaking to media on Sunday, he said, “In the same way that the doctors feel they would be affected, the victim’s family is affected by the doctors. The pain remains fresh. We are talking to the doctors about what action can be taken,” he added. On November 23, a consultative meeting will be held with all the surgeons at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, he said. “All surgeries will be audited just as in European countries. Guidelines on equipment and protocol will be prepared and issued.” The 17-year-old footballer, R Priya underwent an arthroscopy procedure for ligament tears on November 7 at the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar. After doctors failed to remove a compression bandage, she died on November 15 due to complications. A case had been registered under Section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence of IPC) against five, including the two doctors.