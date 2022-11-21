Tamil Nadu: Cop suspended for forging signatures of senior officials

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A head constable at the Manachanallur station was suspended by SP Sujit Kumar on November 16 for allegedly forging the signatures of senior officials and seeking illegal gratification from complainants.

As per official procedure, a ‘non-traceable certificate’ needs to be issued by the police once a complaint of missing documents is received. A probe revealed R Selvaraj, the head constable at Manachanallur police station, had been demanding money for issuing the certificate by forging the signature of higher officials. Selvaraj also issued the complainants duplicate certificates.

One such complainant, after the fake non-traceable certificate issued to him by Selvaraj was rejected in a bank, complained to the police. A subsequent inquiry revealed that Selvaraj forged signatures multiple times.

