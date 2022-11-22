Home States Tamil Nadu

15 idols seized from home in Thiruvanmiyur

Based on a tip-off about idols being smuggled from Chennai, an Idol Wing officer posing as an antique collector got in touch with a broker, Surendra from Erode district.

Published: 22nd November 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Idol Wing CID recovered 15 antique idols from a house in Chennai on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID seized 15 antique idols, estimated to be several crore in the international market, from a house at Thiruvanmiyur on Friday. The house owner, identified as Ramesh Banthia (53), was given one week’s time to prove ownership of the artifacts, failing which he will be arrested, said police. Search is on for one more accused.

Based on a tip-off about idols being smuggled from Chennai, an Idol Wing officer posing as an antique collector got in touch with a broker, Surendra from Erode district. Initially, Surendra was reluctant to discuss details about the idols but after coaxing from the ‘antique collector,’ he shared images of the idols, which were on sale. The broker was set to travel to Chennai to show the idols, concealed in a secret location. 

Surendra told the ‘antique collector’ to come to a spot in Thiruvanmiyur at 10:30 am on November 18. The officer reached the spot with his team, and the middleman unknowingly led them to the house at Thiruvanmiyur. Realising that the ‘antique collector’ was a police personnel, Surendra fled the spot. 
Banthia had several idols in two houses at Thiruvanmiyur.

The team discovered the 15 idols-- Amman, Devi, Shiva, Parvathi, a horse, Buddha, Nandhi, small Nataraja, big Nataraja, Ram, Lakshman, Sita, Hanuman, Narthana Vinayagar and a Nataraja idol with plinth in the right leg folded. He did not have documents for the purchased idols, and the artifacts were not registered Archaeological Survey of India.

During inquiry, the owner confessed he dabbled in the smuggling business. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched to identify the temples from which the idols were stolen. Hunt is on for Surendra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Artifacts Antique idols
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp