All services at your fingertips as exclusive WhatsApp group for Virudhunagar

The public can avail themselves of information on various topics from the group in both Tamil and English languages.

Published: 23rd November 2022 04:27 AM

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  In a first in the country, the district administration recently launched an official WhatsApp Service VIRU (Virudhunagar Information and Redressal User) group exclusively for the district.

The public can avail themselves of information on various topics, including linking of Aadhaar with EPIC card, electoral roll details, online certification services, helpline numbers and contact directory, announcements, schemes, and press releases, from the group in both Tamil and English languages.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector J Meghanath Reddy said that using WhatsApp, which has a huge user base even in rural areas, the district administration has launched the group to facilitate easy public access to useful administration information.

"With a plethora of websites available, people might not know which website to visit for each purpose. However, many services and information on administration affairs can be divulged easily through a WhatsApp group. Even district-level job announcements can be made available on the group," he said. The group was launched on November 17, and 5,122 people have used the service so far.

