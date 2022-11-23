Extend Palaruvi, Lokamanya Tilak train services to Thoothukudi, says MP Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi petitioned the General Manager of Southern Railways to fulfil a slew of demands, which include rail over bridges, underpasses, and heightening and extension of platforms, for the safety and convenience of the rail users.



Kanimozhi sought the extension of Palaruvi Express, which currently runs between Tirunelveli and Palakkad, and Lokmanya Tilak Express, which runs between Mumbai and Madurai, to Thoothukudi. Further, she stressed on the need to introduce a train to Chennai from Thoothukudi via Thanjavur and Kumbakonam and a new overnight express train for the Thoothukudi-Coimbatore sector.



The parliamentarian also urged railway authorities to reduce the travel time for the train between Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi to 1.5 hours from 3 hours. Noting the safety risks, the MP said the platform height should be increased and extended in railway stations at Kayalpattinam, Kurumbur and Nazareth to suit the upgraded broad gauge line.

Kanimozhi also called for an increase in the number of train services between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli to at least four times a day. Considering the traffic, Kanimozhi sought a rail over bridge (ROB) at Nikilesan Nagar in Thoothukudi town, Kadambur and Alwarthirunagari railway gates and underpass structures at Inam Maniyachi, Dakshinamoorthy street and Ramasamy Das Park.



Thoothukudi district passenger welfare association secretary M Piramanayagam, joint secretary JAN Anandhan, and vice president S Anthony Muthu Raja accompanied the MP.

